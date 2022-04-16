Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.