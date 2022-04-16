Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NTG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

