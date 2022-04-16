Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

