Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,918,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 371,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

