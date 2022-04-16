Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$63.96 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$23.07 and a one year high of C$64.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

