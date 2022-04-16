TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TPB Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:TPBAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPBAU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $17,227,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $13,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000.

Shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

