TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.
TAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $4,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
