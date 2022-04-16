Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,641.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

