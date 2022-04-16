Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

