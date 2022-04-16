TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Down 33.7% in March

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $23.48 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

