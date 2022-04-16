Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Up 67.7% in March

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

