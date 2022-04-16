Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several analysts have commented on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $51,533.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

