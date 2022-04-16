Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910.75 ($24.90).

Several research firms have commented on TPK. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON:TPK traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,260.50 ($16.43). 505,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,468. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.