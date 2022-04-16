Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Up 56.3% in March

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $4.70 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

