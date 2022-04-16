Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSRYY stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

