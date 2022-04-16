Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in March

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 942.0 days.

Shares of TBABF opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

