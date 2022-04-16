Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in March

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 942.0 days.

Shares of TBABF opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Trelleborg AB has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

