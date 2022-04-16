Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

