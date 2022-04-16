Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Update

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29.
Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
