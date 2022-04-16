Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

