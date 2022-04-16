Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will post $650.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.35 million to $663.90 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 1,079,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

