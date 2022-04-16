Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trimax has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Trimax alerts:

About Trimax (Get Rating)

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.