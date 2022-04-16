Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TMXN opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trimax has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Trimax (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimax (TMXN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.