Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.39. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,914 shares of company stock worth $3,019,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 58.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.