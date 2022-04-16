Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -192.82 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

