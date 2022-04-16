Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TKLS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Trutankless has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.
About Trutankless
