Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Update

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TKLS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Trutankless has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Trutankless alerts:

About Trutankless (Get Rating)

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.