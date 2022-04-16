TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.77).

TTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £349.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,467.59).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

