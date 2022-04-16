TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.77).

Several brokerages have commented on TTG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 198 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.08 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.10. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,467.59).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

