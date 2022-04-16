Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to announce $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.50.
About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.
