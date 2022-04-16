Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $125.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

