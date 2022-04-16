Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Down 37.1% in March

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 685,632 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 275,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

