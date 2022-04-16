Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 258,868,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,520,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

