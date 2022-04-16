Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Twitter by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 258,868,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,520,336. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

