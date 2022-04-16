Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

TWO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

