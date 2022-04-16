u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UBLXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of UBLXF opened at $86.65 on Friday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

