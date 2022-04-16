U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

USAU stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

