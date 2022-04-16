UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCBJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

