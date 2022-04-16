uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.44 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.