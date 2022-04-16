Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

