Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $415.65. The company had a trading volume of 552,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,245. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

