Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($47.83) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.