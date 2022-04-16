Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNIEF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Uni-Select has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $25.03.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.