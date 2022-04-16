UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €16.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.42 ($17.84).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCG shares. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

