United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:USM opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

