United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 472,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

UTHR opened at $191.91 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

