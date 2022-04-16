Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.64.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

