Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.