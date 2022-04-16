Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post $76.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $77.16 million. Upland Software posted sales of $73.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $317.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UPLD traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 126,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,511. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.