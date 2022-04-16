USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAQ. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

USA Equities stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. USA Equities has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

