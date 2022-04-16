USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

USDP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 133.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.