Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,850,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 50,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.48 on Friday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

