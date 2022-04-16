Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $264,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

