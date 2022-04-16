VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 75.2% in March

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ESPO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 170,235 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.