Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

